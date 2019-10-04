TSX futures edge lower ahead of U.S. jobs report

Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Friday ahead of a key U.S. payrolls report, which will shed light on the health of the world's largest economy.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.24% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Canada's trade data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rose 0.36 percent to 16,369.03 on Thursday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were down 0.36% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were down 0.41% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were down 0.36%. .N

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc SPR.N has emerged as the front-runner to acquire Bombardier Inc's BBDb.TO aerostructures facilities in Belfast and Morocco, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The Canadian dollar will gain ground against its U.S. counterpart over the coming year, supported by strengthening of the domestic economy and a narrower gap between Canadian and U.S. interest rates, a Reuters poll predicted.

Thomson Reuters Corp TRI.TO said on Friday it had acquired business-to-business events specialist, FC Business Intelligence (FCBI).

Richelieu Hardware Ltd RCH.TO: National Bank of Canada raises price target to C$28.50 from C$28

Linamar Corp LNR.TO: BMO cuts price target to C$41 from C$45

Gold futures GCc2: $1510; -0.01 percent GOL/

US crude CLc1: $52.51; +0.11 percent O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $58.03; +0.55 percent O/R

0830 Non-farm payrolls for Sep: Expected 145,000; Prior 130,000

0830 Private payrolls for Sep: Expected 133,000; Prior 96,000

0830 Manufacturing payrolls for Sep: Expected 4,000; Prior 3,000

0830 Government payrolls for Sep: Prior 34,000

0830 Unemployment rate for Sep: Expected 3.7%; Prior 3.7%

0830 Average earnings mm for Sep: Expected 0.3%; Prior 0.4%

0830 Average earnings yy for Sep: Expected 3.2%; Prior 3.2%

0830 Average workweek for Sep: Expected 34.4 hrs; Prior 34.4 hrs

0830 Labor force participation rate for Sep: Prior 63.2%

0830 U6 underemployment for Sep: Prior 7.2%

0830 International trade for Aug: Expected -$54.5 bln; Prior -$54.0 bln

0830 Goods trade balance (R) for Aug: Prior -$72.83 bln

