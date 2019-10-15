US Markets

TSX futures edge higher after Thanksgiving holiday

Nayyar Rasheed Reuters
Stock futures point at a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Tuesday after Thanksgiving holiday.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.23% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX .GSPTSE closed 0.05% higher at 16,415.16 on Friday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.42% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.35% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.25%. .N

Canada's political leaders should address the underlying problems limiting long-term economic growth and not just campaign on pocketbook issues ahead of the federal election this month, business leaders, economists and foreign investors say.

Knight Therapeutics Inc GUD.TO: Canaccord Genuity starts coverage with "buy" rating

Trican Well Service Ltd TCW.TO: CIBC cuts target price to C$1.25 from C$1.5

Gold futures GCc2: $1496.8; +0.2 percent GOL/

US crude CLc1: $52.98; -1.14 percent O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $58.84; -0.86 percent O/R

($1 = C$1.32)

(Reporting by Nayyar Rasheed in Bengaluru)

