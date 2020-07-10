US Markets

TSX futures drop on weaker oil prices

Shivani Kumaresan Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index futures fell on Friday, dragged down by weaker oil prices as record-breaking new coronavirus cases in the United States dented hopes of a recovery in fuel demand.

Brent crude LCOc1 was down by 95 cents, or 2.2%, at $41.40 a barrel by 0926 GMT, and U.S. oil CLc1 fell $1.01, or 2.6%, at $38.61 a barrel.

Brent looks set for a weekly decline of almost 3.5% and U.S. crude a fall of 5%.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.06% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Data for Canada's unemployment rate for June is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

On Thursday, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.39% lower at 15,568.64.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were down 0.39% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were down 0.31% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were down 0.19%. .N

The economic recovery underway in Canada will be stronger in the near-term than expected a few months ago, according to a Reuters poll of economists who said a resurgence in coronavirus infections and high unemployment were the two biggest risks.

European Union antitrust regulators have set a new deadline of July 31 to rule on Alstom's ALSO.PA bid for Bombardier Inc's BBDb.TO transport business after the French TGV high-speed train maker offered to sell assets to address competition concerns.

Canada is preparing to dial back emergency income support for people laid off due to COVID-19 in favor of more traditional unemployment benefits and will shift resources to a wage subsidy program that encourage employers to rehire staff.

Aritzia Inc ATZ.TO: BMO raises target price to C$24 from C$21 Endeavour Silver Corp EDR.TO: BMO raises target price to C$3.50 from C$2.80

Gold futures GCc2: $1,814.1; +0.57% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $38.88; -1.87% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $41.68; -1.58% O/R

08.30 PPI final demand yy for Jun: Expected -0.2%; Prior -0.8%

08.30 PPI final demand mm for Jun: Expected 0.4%; Prior 0.4%

08.30 PPI exfood/energy yy for Jun: Expected 0.4%; Prior 0.3%

08.30 PPI exfood/energy mm for Jun: Expected 0.1%; Prior -0.1%

08.30 PPI ex food/energy/transport yy for Jun: Prior -0.4%

08.30 PPI ex food/energy/transport mm for Jun: Prior 0.1%

($1= C$1.36)

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780;))

