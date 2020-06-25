TSX futures drop on weaker oil prices

June 25 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index futures fell on Thursday, dragged by weaker oil prices, as record-high U.S. crude stock and an upsurge in global COVID-19 cases dented hopes of recovery in fuel demand.

Oil slipped towards $40 a barrel as U.S. crude stocks rose 1.4 million barrels, hitting a record high for a third straight week, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.12% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Data on Canada's average weekly earnings is due at 8:30 a.m. ET

On Wednesday, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 1.74% lower at 15,294.38.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were down 0.42% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were down 0.28% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.02%. .N

BlackBerry Ltd BB.TO, BB.N reported quarterly revenue below Wall Street estimates on Wednesday, as demand for its QNX software used in cars was hit by the COVID-19 pandemic that severely bruised the auto industry.

Cineplex Inc CGX.TO: scotiabank cuts target price to C$15 from C$35

Diversified Royalty Corp DIV.TO: Canaccord Genuity Resumes Coverage With "Buy" Rating And Price Target C$2.75

Endeavour Mining Corp EDV.TO: CIBC starts with "outperform" rating; target price C$40

Gold futures GCc2: $1,763.3; -0.27% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $37.6; -1.08% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $40.06; -0.62% O/R

0830 Corporate profits revised for Q1: Prior -14.2%

0830 Durable goods for May: Expected 10.9%; Prior -17.7%

0830 Durables ex-transport for May: Expected 2.5%; Prior -7.7%

0830 Durables ex-defense mm for May: Prior -16.6%

0830 Nondefense cap ex-air for May: Expected 1.0%; Prior -6.1%

0830 GDP final for Q1: Expected -5.0%; Prior -5.0%

0830 GDP sales final for Q1: Prior -3.7%

0830 GDP cons spending final for Q1: Prior -6.8%

0830 GDP deflator final for Q1: Expected 1.4%; Prior 1.6%

0830 Core PCE prices final for Q1: Expected 1.6%; Prior 1.6%

0830 PCE prices final for Q1: Prior 1.3%

0830 Advance goods trade balance for May: Prior -70.73 bln

0830 Wholesale inventories advance for May: Prior 0.3%

0830 Retail inventories ex-auto advance for May: Prior -1.1%

0830 Initial jobless claims: Expected 1,300,000; Prior 1,508,000

0830 Jobless claims 4-week average : Prior 1,773,500

0830 Continued jobless claims: Expected 19.968 mln; Prior 20.544 mln

1100 KC Fed Manufacturing for Jun: Prior -25

1100 KC Fed Composite Index for Jun: Prior -19

($1= C$1.36)

