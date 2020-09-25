TSX futures drop as virus fears cloud recovery hopes

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index dropped on Friday as concerns around the economic impact of rising coronavirus infections drowned optimism over new domestic stimulus measures.

Canada's government on Thursday had proposed boosting a weekly payout for the jobless that would replace emergency COVID-19 income support that ends this weekend.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.7%at 7:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.6% higher at 15,912.26 on Thursday. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 fell 213 points, or 0.8%, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 slipped 20.75 points, or 0.64%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 37.75 points, or 0.35%. .N

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

Oil prices edged higher but were set for a weekly decline due to mounting worries about the impact on fuel demand of a widespread resurgence in coronaries infections, as well as some concern about the likely return of exports from Libya.

COMMODITIES AT 7:30 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,853.3; -0.83% GOLD/

US crude CLc1: $39.85; -1.14% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $41.61; -0.79% O/R

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSP market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1= C$1.34)

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Shashank.Nayar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.