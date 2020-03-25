TSX futures drop as lower oil prices offset U.S. stimulus boost
March 25 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index futures fell on Wednesday, after oil prices slipped as faltering demand due to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic eclipsed a $2 trillion fiscal package from Washington.
June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 1.67% at 7:00 a.m. ET.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX .GSPTSE closed 11.96% firmer at 12,571.08 on Tuesday.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.19% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were down 0.72% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were down 0.52%. .N
The U.S. stimulus deal, billed as a $2 trillion package, is expected to include $500 billion in direct payments to people and $500 billion in liquidity assistance.
Emera Inc EMA.TO: CIBC raises target price to C$55 from C$47
Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO: RBC cuts target price to C$27 from C$31
Toronto-Dominion Bank TD.TO:National Bank of Canada cuts target price to C$62 from C$80
COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET
Gold futures GCc2: $1,644.9; -0.96% GOL/
US crude CLc1: $23.63; -1.58% O/R
Brent crude LCOc1: $26.27; -3.24% O/R
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY
0830 Durable goods for Feb: Expected -0.8%; Prior -0.2%
0830 Durables ex-transport for Feb: Expected -0.4%; Prior 0.8%
0830 Durables ex-defense mm for Feb: Prior 3.7%
0830 Nondefense cap ex-air for Feb: Expected -0.4%; Prior 1.1%
0900 (approx.) Monthly home price mm for Jan: Prior 0.6%
0900 (approx.) Monthly home price yy for Jan: Prior 5.2%
0900 (approx.) Monthly Home Price Index for Jan: Prior 283.0
($1 = C$1.44)
(Reporting by Priyanka Das in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
