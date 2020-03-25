TSX futures drop as lower oil prices offset U.S. stimulus boost

March 25 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index futures fell on Wednesday, after oil prices slipped as faltering demand due to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic eclipsed a $2 trillion fiscal package from Washington.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 1.67% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX .GSPTSE closed 11.96% firmer at 12,571.08 on Tuesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.19% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were down 0.72% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were down 0.52%. .N

The U.S. stimulus deal, billed as a $2 trillion package, is expected to include $500 billion in direct payments to people and $500 billion in liquidity assistance.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Emera Inc EMA.TO: CIBC raises target price to C$55 from C$47

Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO: RBC cuts target price to C$27 from C$31

Toronto-Dominion Bank TD.TO:National Bank of Canada cuts target price to C$62 from C$80

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,644.9; -0.96% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $23.63; -1.58% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $26.27; -3.24% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY

0830 Durable goods for Feb: Expected -0.8%; Prior -0.2%

0830 Durables ex-transport for Feb: Expected -0.4%; Prior 0.8%

0830 Durables ex-defense mm for Feb: Prior 3.7%

0830 Nondefense cap ex-air for Feb: Expected -0.4%; Prior 1.1%

0900 (approx.) Monthly home price mm for Jan: Prior 0.6%

0900 (approx.) Monthly home price yy for Jan: Prior 5.2%

0900 (approx.) Monthly Home Price Index for Jan: Prior 283.0

