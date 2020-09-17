TSX futures drop as gold prices fall, Fed disappoints

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Canada's stock index futures slipped on Thursday, as gold prices fell about 1% after the U.S. Federal Reserve disappointed expectations for further stimulus to spur inflation and support the world's largest economy.

In a news conference on Wednesday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell also indicated a long road to "maximum employment" and said the central bank was limited in its capacity to address some of the gaps around wage growth and workforce participation.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.54% at 7:30 a.m. ET.

The dollar stirred, equities recoiled and gold fell on Thursday after a divided Fed dented stimulus hopes. MKTS/GLOB

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended lower at 16,295.66 on Wednesday. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 0.77% by 7:30 a.m. ET. The S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 dropped 1.14%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 fell 1.69%. .N

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

Oil prices steadied after a decline earlier in the day as production started in the Gulf of Mexico after Hurricane Sally while a drawdown in U.S. crude and gasoline inventories supported the market. O/R

COMMODITIES AT 7:30 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,944; -0.92% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $40.24; +0.20% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $42.35; +0.31% O/R

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Shashank.Nayar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.