TSX futures drop as COVID-19 cases rise; oil weighs

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index fell on Monday as an increase in COVID-19 cases raised fears of a second round of lockdowns, while oil prices fell on the possible return of Libyan oil production.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 1.47% at 7:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE closed 0.29% lower at 16,198.97 on Friday. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 520 points, or 1.88%, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 lost 52.75 points, or 1.61% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 158.75 points, or 1.48%. .N

Canada's most populous province is cracking down on private social gatherings as COVID-19 cases surge, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said in a surprise news conference called on Saturday.

Streaming firm Wheaton Precious Metals Corp WPM.TO said on Sunday it was planning a UK listing by year-end, potentially the largest metals and mining company to join the London Stock Exchange since Glencore GLEN.L in 2011.

Gold futures GCc2: $1,929; -1.24% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $40.3; -1.97% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $42.33; -1.9% O/R

($1=C$1.32)

