TSX futures drop as COVID-19 cases rise; oil weighs
Sept 21 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index fell on Monday as an increase in COVID-19 cases raised fears of a second round of lockdowns, while oil prices fell on the possible return of Libyan oil production.
December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 1.47% at 7:30 a.m. ET.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE closed 0.29% lower at 16,198.97 on Friday. .TO
Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 520 points, or 1.88%, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 lost 52.75 points, or 1.61% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 158.75 points, or 1.48%. .N
TOP STORIES TOP/CAN
Canada's most populous province is cracking down on private social gatherings as COVID-19 cases surge, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said in a surprise news conference called on Saturday.
Streaming firm Wheaton Precious Metals Corp WPM.TO said on Sunday it was planning a UK listing by year-end, potentially the largest metals and mining company to join the London Stock Exchange since Glencore GLEN.L in 2011.
COMMODITIES AT 7:30 a.m. ET
Gold futures GCc2: $1,929; -1.24% GOL/
US crude CLc1: $40.3; -1.97% O/R
Brent crude LCOc1: $42.33; -1.9% O/R
FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:
TSX market report .TO
Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA
Canadian markets directory CANADA
($1=C$1.32)
(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
((Shashank.Nayar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.