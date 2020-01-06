TSX futures drop amid rising Middle East tensions
Jan 6 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index futures fell on Monday as tensions escalated between the United States and Iran after the U.S. killed a top Iranian general on Friday.
March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.23% at 7:00 a.m. ET.
Data on producer prices for November is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX .GSPTSE closed down 0.20% to 17,066.12 on Friday.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.62% at 7:10 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were down 0.56% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were down 0.67%..N
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA
Hudson's Bay Co HBC.TO: Scotiabank raises target price to C$11 from C$10.30
CAE INC CAE.TO: RBC resumes coverage with outperform rating and price target of C$39
Onex Corp ONEX.TO: BMO raises target price to C$100 from C$95
Celestica INC CLS.TO: PI financial raises target prices to C$12.30 from C$8.80
COMMODITIES AT 7:10 a.m. ET COM/WRAP
Gold futures GCc2: $1580.90; rose 1.84% GOL/
US crude CLc1: $63.84; rose 1.25% O/R
Brent crude LCOc1: $69.68; rose 1.57% O/R
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY
0945 Markit Composite Final PMI for Dec: Prior 52.2
0945 Markit Services PMI Final for Dec: Prior 52.2
FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:
TSX market report .TO
Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA
Canadian markets directory CANADA
($1 = 1.29)
(Reporting by Pooja Kesavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)
((pooja.theikkattu@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.