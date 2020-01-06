Companies

TSX futures drop amid rising Middle East tensions

Pooja Kesavan Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index futures fell on Monday as tensions escalated between the United States and Iran after the U.S. killed a top Iranian general on Friday.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.23% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Data on producer prices for November is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX .GSPTSE closed down 0.20% to 17,066.12 on Friday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.62% at 7:10 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were down 0.56% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were down 0.67%..N

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Hudson's Bay Co HBC.TO: Scotiabank raises target price to C$11 from C$10.30

CAE INC CAE.TO: RBC resumes coverage with outperform rating and price target of C$39

Onex Corp ONEX.TO: BMO raises target price to C$100 from C$95

Celestica INC CLS.TO: PI financial raises target prices to C$12.30 from C$8.80

COMMODITIES AT 7:10 a.m. ET COM/WRAP

Gold futures GCc2: $1580.90; rose 1.84% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $63.84; rose 1.25% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $69.68; rose 1.57% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

0945 Markit Composite Final PMI for Dec: Prior 52.2

0945 Markit Services PMI Final for Dec: Prior 52.2

($1 = 1.29)

(Reporting by Pooja Kesavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((pooja.theikkattu@thomsonreuters.com))

