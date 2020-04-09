US Markets
TSX futures drop ahead of monthly jobs data

Samrhitha Arunasalam Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index futures fell on Thursday, as investors braced for data to gauge the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the country's job market, ahead of a long holiday weekend.

Canadian employment data for March is due at 8:30 a.m. ET. The report is expected to show a fall in jobs and an increase in the unemployment rate in March.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.21% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX .GSPTSE ended 2.29% higher at 13,925.71 on Wednesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.31% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.01% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were down 0.03%. .N

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd CP.TO: RBC cuts target price to C$352 from C$361

Cogeco Communications CCA.TO: National Bank of Canada cuts target price to C$109 from C$115

Teck Resources Ltd TECKb.TO: Scotiabank cuts target price to C$21 from C$26

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,694.3; +1.21% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $27.18; +8.33% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $34.53; +5.15% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0830 Initial jobless claims: Expected 5,250,000; Prior 6,648,000

0830 Jobless claims 4-week average: Prior 2,612,000

0830 Continued jobless claims: Expected 8.000 mln; Prior 3.029 mln

0830 PPI final demand yy for Mar: Expected 0.5%; Prior 1.3%

0830 PPI final demand mm for Mar: Expected -0.4%; Prior -0.6%

0830 PPI exfood/energy yy for Mar: Expected 1.2%; Prior 1.4%

0830 PPI exfood/energy mm for Mar: Expected 0.0%; Prior -0.3%

1000 U Mich Sentiment Preliminary for Apr: Expected 75.0; Prior 89.1

1000 Wholesale inventory, R mm for Feb: Expected -0.5%; Prior -0.5%

($1= C$1.40)

(Reporting by Samrhitha Arunasalam in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Samrhitha.A@thomsonreuters.com))

