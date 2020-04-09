TSX futures drop ahead of monthly jobs data
Canada's main stock index futures fell on Thursday, as investors braced for data to gauge the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the country's job market, ahead of a long holiday weekend.
Canadian employment data for March is due at 8:30 a.m. ET. The report is expected to show a fall in jobs and an increase in the unemployment rate in March.
June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.21% at 7:00 a.m. ET.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX .GSPTSE ended 2.29% higher at 13,925.71 on Wednesday.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.31% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.01% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were down 0.03%. .N
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd CP.TO: RBC cuts target price to C$352 from C$361
Cogeco Communications CCA.TO: National Bank of Canada cuts target price to C$109 from C$115
Teck Resources Ltd TECKb.TO: Scotiabank cuts target price to C$21 from C$26
Gold futures GCc2: $1,694.3; +1.21% GOL/
US crude CLc1: $27.18; +8.33% O/R
Brent crude LCOc1: $34.53; +5.15% O/R
0830 Initial jobless claims: Expected 5,250,000; Prior 6,648,000
0830 Jobless claims 4-week average: Prior 2,612,000
0830 Continued jobless claims: Expected 8.000 mln; Prior 3.029 mln
0830 PPI final demand yy for Mar: Expected 0.5%; Prior 1.3%
0830 PPI final demand mm for Mar: Expected -0.4%; Prior -0.6%
0830 PPI exfood/energy yy for Mar: Expected 1.2%; Prior 1.4%
0830 PPI exfood/energy mm for Mar: Expected 0.0%; Prior -0.3%
1000 U Mich Sentiment Preliminary for Apr: Expected 75.0; Prior 89.1
1000 Wholesale inventory, R mm for Feb: Expected -0.5%; Prior -0.5%
($1= C$1.40)
