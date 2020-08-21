TSX futures dragged lower by weak oil

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index futures fell on Friday as a resurgence in coronavirus cases raised concerns of a slow recovery in fuel demand, hurting crude oil prices.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.24% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Data for Canada's new housing price index for July and retail sales for the month of June is due at 8:30 a.m. ET

On Thursday, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.18% lower at 16,606.76

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were down 0.18% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were down 0.18% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were down 0.21%. .N

Canada on Thursday outlined a plan to move the unemployed off an emergency COVID-19 income-support program and onto an expanded employment insurance plan that requires people to look for a job to qualify.

Transport Canada plans to conduct flight test activities for the validation of Boeing Co's BA.N grounded 737 MAX next week, the regulator told Reuters on Thursday.

Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce CM.TO: Credit Suisse raises target price to C$95 from C$91 Bank Of Nova Scotia BNS.TO: Credit Suisse cuts target price to C$56 from C$59 Keyera Corp KEY.TO: Canaccord Genuity raises target price to C$29 from C$25

Gold futures GCc2: $1,127.7; -+1.0% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $46.39; -+0.64% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $49.85; -+0.6% O/R

0945 Markit Composite Flash PMI for Aug: Prior 50.3

0945 Markit Manufacturing PMI Flash for Aug: Expected 51.9; Prior 50.9

0945 Markit Services PMI Flash for Aug: Expected 51.0; Prior 50.0

1000 Existing home sales for Jul: Expected 5.38 mln; Prior 4.72 mln

1000 Existing home sales percentage change for Jul: Expected 14.7%; Prior 20.7%

($1= C$1.32)

