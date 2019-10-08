TSX futures down on U.S-China trade angst

Oct 8 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index futures fell on Tuesday, as trade tensions between the United States and China heightened after Washington blacklisted more Chinese companies ahead of high-level talks in Washington this week.

The U.S. government widened its trade blacklist on Monday to include some of China's top artificial intelligence startups, including video surveillance firm Hikvision 002415.SZ and surveillance equipment maker Zhejiang Dahua Technology 002236.SZ.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.43% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Data on housing starts and building permits are due at 0815 a.m. ET and 0830 a.m. ET respectively.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX .GSPTSE closed 0.17% lower to 16,421.82 on Monday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were down 0.7% at 7:05 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were down 0.68% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were down 0.73%. .N

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd CP.TO: CIBC cuts target price to C$327 from C$345

Imperial Oil Ltd IMO.TO: Citigroup cuts price target to C$30 from C$36

Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO: Citigroup cuts price target to C$47 from C$55

COMMODITIES AT 7:05 a.m. ET COM/WRAP

Gold futures GCc2: $1506.7; rose 0.4 percent GOL/

US crude CLc1: $52.17; fell 1.1 percent O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $57.78; fell 0.98 percent O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0600 NFIB Business Optimism Index for Sep: Prior 103.1

0830 PPI final demand yy for Sep: Expected 1.8%; Prior 1.8%

0830 PPI final demand mm for Sep: Expected 0.1%; Prior 0.1%

0830 PPI ex-food/energy yy for Sep: Expected 2.3%; Prior 2.3%

0830 PPI ex-food/energy mm for Sep: Expected 0.2%; Prior 0.3%

0830 PPI ex-food/energy/transport yy for Sep: Prior 1.9%

0830 PPI ex-food/energy/transport mm for Sep: Prior 0.4%

($1 = C$1.33)

(Reporting by Sourav Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

