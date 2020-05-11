TSX futures down on fears of second coronavirus wave

May 11 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index futures ticked lower on Monday amid renewed concerns over the coronavirus outbreak, as some countries reported a new wave of infections.

New coronavirus infections are accelerating in Germany only days after it loosened social restrictions, stoking fears that the pandemic could again slip out of control. South Korea also warned of a second wave of the virus on Sunday.

Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak in China, reported on Monday five new confirmed cases, all of whom live in the same residential compound.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.27% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.9% higher at 14,966.56 on Friday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were down 0.58% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were down 0.63% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were down 0.25%. .N

The total number of people killed by the coronavirus in Canada rose 2.2% to 4,728 on Sunday, one of the lowest daily increases since the outbreak started, official public health agency data showed.

Canadian precious metals producer SSR Mining SSRM.TO said on Monday it would acquire Alacer Gold ASR.TO in an all-stock deal valued at C$2.41 billion to create a diversified gold producer.

Constellation Software CSU.TO: National Bank of Canada ups target price to C$1,400 from C$1,300

Profound Medical Corp PRN.TO: Canaccord Genuity ups target price to C$21 from C$20

Snc-Lavalin Group Inc SNC.TO: CIBC cuts target price to C$35 from C$37

Gold futures GCc2: $1701.2; -0.74% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $24.29; -1.82% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $30.23; -2.39% O/R

1000 (approx.) Employment Trends for April: Prior 60.39

