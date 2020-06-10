US Markets
DOL

TSX futures down on falling oil prices

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index futures fell on Wednesday, as oil prices dropped after a report showed an increase in U.S. crude inventories.

    June 10 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index futures fell
on Wednesday, as oil prices dropped after a report showed an
increase in U.S. crude inventories.
    The report from the American Petroleum Institute, an
industry group, said crude stocks rose by 8.4 million barrels,
rather than falling as analysts forecast. [nL4N2DN0SI]
    June futures on the S&P/TSX index <SXFc1> were down 0.23% at
7:00 a.m. ET.
    On Tuesday, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite
index <.GSPTSE> ended 0.88% lower at 15,833.74. 
    Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures <1YMc1> were
down 0.08% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures <ESc1>
were up 0.04% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures <NQc1> were up
0.35%. [.N]
    
    
    TOP STORIES [TOP/CAN]
    Canadian discount retailer Dollarama Inc <DOL.TO> beat
estimates for quarterly sales on Wednesday, as consumers bought
more groceries and other essentials per visit to its stores amid
the coronavirus crisis. [nL4N2DN2L6]
    Canadian IT and consultancy company CGI Inc <GIBa.TO> said
on Tuesday former Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz has
joined its board. [nL4N2DN0IF]
    
    
    ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS [RCH/CA]
    Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc <ATDb.TO>: TD Securities raises
price target to C$49 from C$43
    Chartwell Retirement Residences <CSH_u.TO>: Scotiabank
raises rating to sector outperform from sector perform
    Equinox Gold Corp <EQX.TO>: TD Securities raises price
target to C$21 from C$20
    
    
    COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET 
    Gold futures <GCc2>: $1721; +0.23% [GOL/]
    US crude <CLc1>: $37.98; -2.47% [O/R]
    Brent crude <LCOc1>: $40.37; -1.97% [O/R]
    
    
    U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY
    0830 Core CPI mm, SA for May: Expected 0.0%; Prior -0.4%
    0830 Core CPI yy, NSA for May: Expected 1.3%; Prior 1.4%
    0830 CPI Index, NSA for May: Expected 256.837; Prior 256.389
    0830 (approx.) Core CPI Index, SA for May: Prior 265.60
    0830 CPI mm, SA for May: Expected 0.0%; Prior -0.8%
    0830 CPI yy, NSA for May: Expected 0.2%; Prior 0.3%
    0830 Real weekly earnings mm for May: Prior 5.8%
    0830 (approx.) CPI mm NSA for May: Prior -0.670%
    0830 (approx.) CPI Index SA for May: Prior 255.900
    1100 (approx.) Cleveland fed CPI for May: Prior 0.1%
    1400 Fed funds target rate for 10 Jun: Prior 0-0.25%
    1400 Federal budget, for May: Expected -$625.00 bln; Prior
-$738.00 bln
    
    
    FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:
    TSX market report [.TO]
    Canadian dollar and bonds report [CAD/] [CA/]
    Reuters global stocks poll for Canada <EQUITYPOLL1>
<EPOLL/CA>
    Canadian markets directory <CANADA>
 ($1 = C$1.34)

 (Reporting by Yoganand KN in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna
Chandra Eluri)
 ((Yoganand.kn@thomsonreuters.com))

Keywords: CANADA STOCKS/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DOL EQX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular