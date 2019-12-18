TSX futures down on crude inventory build up

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday, after U.S. industry data showed a surprise build-up in crude inventories.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.13% at 7:00 a.m. ET (1200GMT).

Inflation data is due at 08:30 a.m. ET

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX index .GSPTSE closed up 0.11% at 17,075.20 on Tuesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.06% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.02% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.06%. .N

Endeavour Mining EDV.TO will not share information vital to assessing its value until an extension to a deadline for making an offer for Centamin is agreed, London-listed Centamin said.

Altagas Ltd ALA.TO: CIBC raises price target to C$22 from C$21.

Endeavour Mining Corp EDV.TO: Berenberg cuts price target to C$28 from C$29.1.

Fairfax India Holdings Corp FIHu.TO: Canaccord Genuity raises price target to $18.75 from $15.75.

Gold futures GCc2: $1,127.7; -0.03% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $46.39; -0.74% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $49.85; -0.41% O/R

No economic indicators are scheduled for release.

($1 = C$1.32)

(Reporting by Priyanka Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

