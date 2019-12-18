US Markets

TSX futures down on crude inventory build up

Contributor
Priyanka Das Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Futures for Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday, after U.S. industry data showed a surprise build-up in crude inventories.

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday, after U.S. industry data showed a surprise build-up in crude inventories.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.13% at 7:00 a.m. ET (1200GMT).

Inflation data is due at 08:30 a.m. ET

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX index .GSPTSE closed up 0.11% at 17,075.20 on Tuesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.06% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.02% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.06%. .N

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

Endeavour Mining EDV.TO will not share information vital to assessing its value until an extension to a deadline for making an offer for Centamin is agreed, London-listed Centamin said.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Altagas Ltd ALA.TO: CIBC raises price target to C$22 from C$21.

Endeavour Mining Corp EDV.TO: Berenberg cuts price target to C$28 from C$29.1.

Fairfax India Holdings Corp FIHu.TO: Canaccord Genuity raises price target to $18.75 from $15.75.

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET COM/WRAP

Gold futures GCc2: $1,127.7; -0.03% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $46.39; -0.74% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $49.85; -0.41% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY

No economic indicators are scheduled for release.

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1 = C$1.32)

(Reporting by Priyanka Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Priyanka.das@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular