TSX futures down as oil prices fall

March 18 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index futures were lower on Wednesday as oil prices hit a 17-year low. Oil prices fell for the third straight session on Wednesday with U.S. crude futures tumbling to a 17-year low as travel and social lockdowns sparked by the coronavirus outbreak hurt the outlook for demand. [nL4N2BB0BP] March futures on the S&P/TSX index <SXFc1> were down 4.92% at 7:00 a.m. ET. Canada's inflation data is due at 08:30 a.m. ET. The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX ended 2.63% higher at 12,685.21 on Tuesday. [nL8N2BA9QT] Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures <1YMc1> were down 3.92% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures <ESc1> were down 3.69% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures <NQc1> were down 4.43%. [.N] TOP STORIES [TOP/CAN] Canada and the United States will announce a deal to partially close their borders on Wednesday, which will allow trade and commerce to go on, the Globe and Mail reported, citing sources. [nL1N2BB07Q] Canadian convenience store operator Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc <ATDb.TO> beat quarterly revenue and profit estimates on Tuesday, helped in part by higher fuel sales in the United States. [nL4N2BA549] ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS [RCH/CA] Altagas Ltd <ALA.TO>: CIBC cuts target price to C$19 from C$23 Inter Pipeline Ltd <IPL.TO>: CIBC cuts rating to "underperformer" from "neutral" Whitecap Resources <WCP.TO>: National Bank of Canada cuts target price to C$2.50 from C$4.00 COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET Gold futures <GCc2>: $1500; -1.69 % [GOL/] US crude <CLc1>: $25.26; -6.27 % [O/R] Brent crude <LCOc1>: $27.68; -3.65 % [O/R] U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY 0830 Building permits: number for Feb: Expected 1.500 mln; Prior 1.550 mln 0830 Building permits: change mm for Feb: Prior 9.2% 0830 Housing starts number for Feb: Expected 1.500 mln; Prior 1.567 mln 0830 Housing starts mm: change for Feb: Prior -3.6% FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES: TSX market report [.TO] Canadian dollar and bonds report [CAD/] [CA/] Reuters global stocks poll for Canada <EQUITYPOLL1> <EPOLL/CA> Canadian markets directory <CANADA> ($1= C$1.43)

