TSX futures down as oil prices fall

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index futures were lower on Wednesday as oil prices hit a 17-year low.

    March 18 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index futures were
lower on Wednesday as oil prices hit a 17-year low.
    Oil prices fell for the third straight session on Wednesday
with U.S. crude futures tumbling to a 17-year low as travel and
social lockdowns sparked by the coronavirus outbreak hurt the
outlook for demand. [nL4N2BB0BP]
    March futures on the S&P/TSX index <SXFc1> were down 4.92%
at 7:00 a.m. ET.
    Canada's inflation data is due at 08:30 a.m. ET.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX ended 2.63% higher at
12,685.21 on Tuesday. [nL8N2BA9QT]
    Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures <1YMc1> were
down 3.92% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures <ESc1>
were down 3.69% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures <NQc1> were down
4.43%. [.N]
    
     
    TOP STORIES [TOP/CAN]
    Canada and the United States will announce a deal to
partially close their borders on Wednesday, which will allow
trade and commerce to go on, the Globe and Mail reported, citing
sources. [nL1N2BB07Q]
    Canadian convenience store operator Alimentation Couche-Tard
Inc <ATDb.TO> beat quarterly revenue and profit estimates on
Tuesday, helped in part by higher fuel sales in the United
States. [nL4N2BA549]
    
    
    ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS [RCH/CA]
    Altagas Ltd <ALA.TO>: CIBC cuts target price to C$19 from
C$23
    Inter Pipeline Ltd <IPL.TO>: CIBC cuts rating to
"underperformer" from "neutral"
    Whitecap Resources <WCP.TO>: National Bank of Canada cuts
target price to C$2.50 from C$4.00
    
    
    COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET 
    Gold futures <GCc2>: $1500; -1.69 % [GOL/]
    US crude <CLc1>: $25.26; -6.27 % [O/R]
    Brent crude <LCOc1>: $27.68; -3.65 % [O/R]
    
    
    U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY
    0830 Building permits: number for Feb: Expected 1.500 mln;
Prior 1.550 mln
    0830 Building permits: change mm for Feb: Prior 9.2%
    0830 Housing starts number for Feb: Expected 1.500 mln;
Prior 1.567 mln
    0830 Housing starts mm: change for Feb: Prior -3.6%

    
    FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:
    TSX market report [.TO]
    Canadian dollar and bonds report [CAD/] [CA/]
    Reuters global stocks poll for Canada <EQUITYPOLL1>
<EPOLL/CA>
    Canadian markets directory <CANADA>
    
 ($1= C$1.43)

 (Reporting by Swathi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)
 ((s.nair@thomsonreuters.com))

Keywords: CANADA STOCKS/

