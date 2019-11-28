TSX futures down amid trade uncertainties

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index futures fell on Thursday, as a U.S. bill backing Hong Kong's protest became law, adding to uncertainties surrounding an interim trade deal between Washington and Beijing.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed into law congressional legislation which supported the Hong Kong protesters, despite angry objections from Beijing.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.15% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE closed 0.38% higher at 17,100.57 on Wednesday. TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

TMX Group X.TO is looking into allegations about the past conduct of its chief executive officer, Lou Eccleston, the operator of the Toronto Stock Exchange said in a statement.

Bank of Nova Scotia BNS.TO: RBC cuts target price to C$78 from C$80

Calian Group Ltd CGY.TO: Canaccord Genuity raises target price to C$45 from C$40

Linamar Corp LNR.TO: Scotiabank raises target price to C$66 from C$60 COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET COM/WRAP

Gold futures GCc2: $1459.7; +0.12 percent GOL/

US crude CLc1: $57.94; -0.29 percent O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $63.88; -0.28 percent O/R FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

($1= C$1.33)

