TSX futures dive 5% as oil prices crash

March 9 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index futures plunged on Monday as the launch of a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia sent oil prices crashing, heightening fears the world was sliding into recession amid the coronavirus outbreak.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 5% at 0700 a.m. ET.

Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, plans to raise its crude oil production significantly above 10 million barrels per day (bpd) in April, after the collapse of OPEC's supply cut agreement with Russia, two sources told Reuters on Sunday.

Housing starts data is due for release at 8:15 a.m. ET followed by building permits data at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX index closed 2.29% lower at 16,175.02 on Friday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were down 4.87% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 dropped 4.89% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 lost 4.82%. .N

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Parkland Fuel Corp PKI.TO: Scotiabank cuts target price to C$50 from C$53

Recipe Unlimited Corp RECP.TO: RBC cuts price target to C$19 from C$26

Sun Life Financial Inc SLF.TO: National Bank of Canada cuts target to C$60 from C$66

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1679.3; +0.44% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $31.68; -22.6% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $35.24; -21.85% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

1000 (approx.) Employment Trends for Feb: Prior 110.2

($1= C$1.36)

