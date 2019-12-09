TSX futures dip on lower crude prices triggered by weak China data

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Stock futures are pointing to a lower open for Canada's main stock index on Monday, as crude prices slipped on weak China export data.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.12% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Canada's housing starts data for November and building permits data for October are due at 8:15 a.m. ET and 8:30 a.m. ET, respectively.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE closed up 0.84% at 16,996.97 on Friday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were down 0.1% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were down 0.1% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were down 0.08%. .N

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

House Democrats and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer are nearing a deal to pass a revised version of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, the Wall Street Journal reported late on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Mexico would accept a U.S. demand on steel in the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement if the rule took effect at least five years after the trade pact's ratification, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Sunday.

Canadian pot producer Canopy Growth Corp WEED.TO named Chairman David Klein as it its chief executive officer, firming up the control of major shareholder Constellation Brands Inc STZ.N.

Institutional Shareholder Services said on Friday it recommends shareholders vote against a plan by the chairman of Hudson's Bay Co HBC.TO to take the Saks Fifth Avenue owner private after the bid was topped by an offer from Catalyst Capital Group Inc.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

MEG Energy Corp MEG.TO. JPMorgan raises price target to C$7 from C$6

Roots Corp ROOT.TO. Jefferies cuts rating to hold from buy

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET COM/WRAP

Gold futures GCc2: $1465.7; +0.22% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $58.54; -1.11% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $63.7; -1.07% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

1000 (approx.) Employment Trends for Nov: Prior 110.1

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1 = C$1.33)

(Reporting by Nayyar Rasheed in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

((Email: nayyar.abdulrasheed@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.