TSX futures dip as surging virus cases dim recovery hopes
July 3 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index retreated on Friday as a record surge in COVID-19 cases in the United States raised fears of another round of lockdowns, overshadowing early signs of an economic rebound from the pandemic-driven slump.
September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.08% at 7:00 a.m. ET.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX rose 0.69% to 15,622.40 on Thursday.
U.S. markets were closed on the occasion of Independence Day.
TOP STORIES TOP/CAN
Canada's Supreme Court removed an obstacle to the expansion of the Trans Mountain oil pipeline on Thursday, dismissing an appeal of a lower court decision that had backed Ottawa's approval of the project.
COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET
Gold futures GCc2: $1787.4; -0.15% GOL/
US crude CLc1: $40.14; -1.25% O/R
Brent crude LCOc1: $42.62; -1.21% O/R
FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:
TSX market report .TO
Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA
Canadian markets directory CANADA
($1= C$1.36)
(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
((Sagarika.Jaisinghani@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- U.S. new-car sales in June seen down as much as 30%-research firms
- COVID SCIENCE-Blood cell damage may explain low oxygen levels; two vaccines show promise in early testing
- Fauci Says No Guarantee U.S. Will Have Effective COVID-19 Vaccine, Warns Spread 'Could Get Very Bad'
- May 2020 Review and Outlook