TSX futures dip as surging virus cases dim recovery hopes

July 3 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index retreated on Friday as a record surge in COVID-19 cases in the United States raised fears of another round of lockdowns, overshadowing early signs of an economic rebound from the pandemic-driven slump.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.08% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX rose 0.69% to 15,622.40 on Thursday.

U.S. markets were closed on the occasion of Independence Day.

Canada's Supreme Court removed an obstacle to the expansion of the Trans Mountain oil pipeline on Thursday, dismissing an appeal of a lower court decision that had backed Ottawa's approval of the project.

Gold futures GCc2: $1787.4; -0.15% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $40.14; -1.25% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $42.62; -1.21% O/R

