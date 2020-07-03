US Markets

TSX futures dip as surging virus cases dim recovery hopes

Sagarika Jaisinghani Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Futures for Canada's main stock index retreated on Friday as a record surge in COVID-19 cases in the United States raised fears of another round of lockdowns, overshadowing early signs of an economic rebound from the pandemic-driven slump.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.08% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX rose 0.69% to 15,622.40 on Thursday.

U.S. markets were closed on the occasion of Independence Day.

Canada's Supreme Court removed an obstacle to the expansion of the Trans Mountain oil pipeline on Thursday, dismissing an appeal of a lower court decision that had backed Ottawa's approval of the project.

Gold futures GCc2: $1787.4; -0.15% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $40.14; -1.25% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $42.62; -1.21% O/R

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1= C$1.36)

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Sagarika.Jaisinghani@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))

