TSX futures dip after prior session rally

July 1 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index futures slipped on Wednesday, a session after stocks posted their best quarter since the global financial crisis, as coronavirus cases spiked in the United States.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.21% at 7:00 a.m. ET. On Tuesday, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.82% higher at 15,515.22

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were down 0.99% at 7:00 a.m. ET. S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 fell 0.68% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 slipped 0.5%. .N

New U.S. COVID-19 cases rose by more than 47,000 on Tuesday according to a Reuters tally, the biggest one-day spike since the start of the pandemic, as the government's top infectious disease expert warned that number could soon double.

New North American trade deal between the United States, Canada and Mexico taking effect on Wednesday was meant to create a kind of fortress North America, boosting the region's competitiveness - but cracks are already starting to show in the foundation.

A stalking horse bid for Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group was dismissed as inadequate by lenders during a Quebec court hearing into the company's restructuring on Tuesday.

A UN agency agreed on Tuesday to change a landmark aviation emissions scheme, in a boost for airlines that said they could face billions of dollars in costs under the current deal when air travel recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.

Cineplex Inc CGX.TO: RBC cuts target price to C$11 from C$13 Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc ATDb.TO: Scotiabank raises price target to C$51 from C$44

Gold futures GCc2: $1,795.1; -0.3% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $40.06; +2.01% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $42.05; +1.91% O/R

07.30 Challenger layoffs for Jun: Prior 397,016

08.15 ADP national employment for Jun: Expected 3,000,000; Prior -2,760,000

09.45 Markit Manufacturing PMI Final for Jun: Prior 49.6

10.00 Construction spending mm for May: Expected 1.0%; Prior -2.9%

10.00 ISM Manufacturing PMI for Jun: Expected 49.5; Prior 43.1

10.00 ISM Manufacturing Prices Paid for Jun: Expected 43.0; Prior 40.8

10.00 ISM Manufacturing Employment Index for Jun: Expected 43.0; Prior 32.1

10.00 ISM Manufacturing New Orders Index for Jun: Prior 31.8

