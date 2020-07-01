US Markets

TSX futures dip after prior session rally

Shivani Kumaresan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index futures slipped on Wednesday, a session after stocks posted their best quarter since the global financial crisis, as coronavirus cases spiked in the United States.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.21% at 7:00 a.m. ET. On Tuesday, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.82% higher at 15,515.22

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were down 0.99% at 7:00 a.m. ET. S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 fell 0.68% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 slipped 0.5%. .N

New U.S. COVID-19 cases rose by more than 47,000 on Tuesday according to a Reuters tally, the biggest one-day spike since the start of the pandemic, as the government's top infectious disease expert warned that number could soon double.

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

New North American trade deal between the United States, Canada and Mexico taking effect on Wednesday was meant to create a kind of fortress North America, boosting the region's competitiveness - but cracks are already starting to show in the foundation.

A stalking horse bid for Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group was dismissed as inadequate by lenders during a Quebec court hearing into the company's restructuring on Tuesday.

A UN agency agreed on Tuesday to change a landmark aviation emissions scheme, in a boost for airlines that said they could face billions of dollars in costs under the current deal when air travel recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Cineplex Inc CGX.TO: RBC cuts target price to C$11 from C$13 Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc ATDb.TO: Scotiabank raises price target to C$51 from C$44

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,795.1; -0.3% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $40.06; +2.01% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $42.05; +1.91% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY

07.30 Challenger layoffs for Jun: Prior 397,016

08.15 ADP national employment for Jun: Expected 3,000,000; Prior -2,760,000

09.45 Markit Manufacturing PMI Final for Jun: Prior 49.6

10.00 Construction spending mm for May: Expected 1.0%; Prior -2.9%

10.00 ISM Manufacturing PMI for Jun: Expected 49.5; Prior 43.1

10.00 ISM Manufacturing Prices Paid for Jun: Expected 43.0; Prior 40.8

10.00 ISM Manufacturing Employment Index for Jun: Expected 43.0; Prior 32.1

10.00 ISM Manufacturing New Orders Index for Jun: Prior 31.8

($1= C$1.36)

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

