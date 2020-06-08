TSX futures dip after prior session rally

June 8 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index futures treaded water on Monday, after stocks hit a three-month high in the previous session on tentative signs of a rebound in the domestic employment rate.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.08% at 7:00 a.m. ET. On Friday, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 2.10 percent higher at 15,854.07.

Housing starts data for May is due for release at 8:15 a.m. ET.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.61% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.38% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.08%. .N

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Enghouse Systems Ltd ENGH.TO: RBC raises target price to C$75 from C$67

Goeasy Ltd GSY.TO: National Bank of Canada raises target price to C$66 from C$45

Mav Beauty Brands Inc MAV.TO: CIBC raises target price to C$4 from C$3.50

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1694; +0.92 percent GOL/

US crude CLc1: $39.62; +0.18 percent O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $42.59; +0.69 percent O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

1000 (approx.) Employment Trends for May: Prior 43.40

($1 = C$1.34)

(Reporting by Yoganand KN in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

