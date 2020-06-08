US Markets
ENGH

TSX futures dip after prior session rally

Contributor
Yoganand KN Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index futures treaded water on Monday, after stocks hit a three-month high in the previous session on tentative signs of a rebound in the domestic employment rate.

June 8 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index futures treaded water on Monday, after stocks hit a three-month high in the previous session on tentative signs of a rebound in the domestic employment rate.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.08% at 7:00 a.m. ET. On Friday, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 2.10 percent higher at 15,854.07.

Housing starts data for May is due for release at 8:15 a.m. ET.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.61% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.38% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.08%. .N

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Enghouse Systems Ltd ENGH.TO: RBC raises target price to C$75 from C$67

Goeasy Ltd GSY.TO: National Bank of Canada raises target price to C$66 from C$45

Mav Beauty Brands Inc MAV.TO: CIBC raises target price to C$4 from C$3.50

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1694; +0.92 percent GOL/

US crude CLc1: $39.62; +0.18 percent O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $42.59; +0.69 percent O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

1000 (approx.) Employment Trends for May: Prior 43.40

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1 = C$1.34)

(Reporting by Yoganand KN in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Yoganand.kn@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ENGH GSY MAV

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular