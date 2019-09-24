TSX futures advance on U.S.-China trade hopes

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday on trade optimism after Washington said the United States and China would resume trade talk in two weeks.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.17% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE fell 0.19% to 16,867.20 on Monday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.31% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.33% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.39%. .N

BlackBerry Ltd BB.TO reported a loss for the second quarter, compared to a profit a year earlier, as the company spent heavily to integrate recently acquired Cylance into its suite of products.

German insurer Allianz ALVG.DE, Nippon Life and MS&AD Insurance 8725.T are vying with rivals to buy the Singapore and Vietnam businesses of Britain's Aviva AV.L in a deal likely to be worth up to $2.5 billion, sources said. Canada's Sun Life Financial SLF.TO and Manulife Financial Corp MFC.TO are also among roughly half a dozen suitors for the businesses, said the people with knowledge of the matter, who declined to be named as the talks are confidential.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd FM.TO: Macquarie raises to neutral rating

Fission Uranium Corp FCU.TO: Eight capital raises target price to C$2.30 from C$2

Metro Inc MRU.TO: Scotiabank raises target price to C$63 from C$57.50

Gold futures GCc2: $1,521.1; -0.19% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $57.95; -1.18% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $63.87; -1.39% O/R

0900 Monthly home price mm for Jul: Prior 0.2%

0900 Monthly home price yy for Jul: Prior 4.8%

0900 Monthly home price index for Jul: Prior 275.6

0900 Caseshiller 20 mm SA for Jul: Expected 0.1%; Prior 0.0%

0900 Caseshiller 20 mm NSA for Jul: Expected 0.3%; Prior 0.3%

0900 Caseshiller 20 yy for Jul: Expected 2.2%; Prior 2.1%

1000 Consumer Confidence for Sep: Expected 133.5; Prior 135.1

1000 Rich Fed Composite Index for Sep: Prior 1

1000 Rich Fed, Services Index for Sep: Prior 6

1000 Rich Fed Manufacturing Shipments for Sep: Prior 5

