TSX futures advance on higher oil prices, stimulus boost

June 16 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday as oil prices jumped on signs of improving demand, while sentiment was also supported by more economic stimulus from global central banks.

Brent crude rose nearly 2% to above $40 a barrel after the International Energy Agency increased its oil demand forecast for 2020 and as record supply cuts supported the market. O/R

The U.S. Federal Reserve is set to start purchasing corporate bonds on Tuesday as part of an already announced stimulus scheme.

Risk-on sentiment globally also got a boost from a report that the Trump administration was preparing a nearly $1 trillion infrastructure proposal.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 1.43% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Data for investment in foreign and Canadian securities for April is due for release at 8:30 am ET.

On Monday, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.68% higher at 15,359.66.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 1.8% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 1.3% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 1.19%. .N

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Canwel Building Materials Group CWX.TO: RBC raises rating to outperform from sector perform

Enbridge Inc ENB.TO: Evercore ISI starts with outperform rating; price target C$55

TCP Energy Corp TRP.TO: Evercore ISI starts with outperform rating; price target C$75

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,732.7; +0.63% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $37.72; +1.62% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $40.41; +1.74% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0830 Retail sales ex-autos mm for May: Expected 5.5%; Prior -17.2%

0830 Retail sales mm for May: Expected 8.0%; Prior -16.4%

0830 Retail ex gas/autos for May: Prior -16.2%

0830 Retail control for May: Expected 4.7%; Prior -15.3%

0830 (approx.) Retail sales YoY for May: Prior -21.61%

0915 (approx.) Industrial production mm for May: Expected 2.9%; Prior -11.2%

0915 Capacity utilization SA for May: Expected 66.9%; Prior 64.9%

0915 Manufacturing output mm for May: Expected 4.6%; Prior -13.7%

0915 (approx.) Industrial production YoY for May: Prior -15.04%

1000 Business inventories mm for Apr: Expected -0.8%; Prior -0.2%

1000 Retail inventories ex-auto rev for Apr: Prior -1.1%

1000 NAHB Housing Market Index for Jun: Expected 45; Prior 37

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1= C$1.36)

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.