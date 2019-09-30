TSX flat at open, shares of gold miners fall

Sept 30(Reuters) - Canada's main stock index was little changed at the open on Monday as declines in shares of gold miners and energy companies were offset by a rally in consumer goods and utilities.

** At 19:09 a.m. ET (13:39 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 11.28 points, or 0.07%, at 16,705.55.

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6749-1130;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.