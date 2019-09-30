US Markets

TSX flat at open, shares of gold miners fall

Susan Mathew Reuters
Canada's main stock index was little changed at the open on Monday as declines in shares of gold miners and energy companies were offset by a rally in consumer goods and utilities.

** At 19:09 a.m. ET (13:39 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 11.28 points, or 0.07%, at 16,705.55.

Most Popular