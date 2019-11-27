TSX flat at open as losses in energy, materials temper healthcare gains

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened little changed on Wednesday, hovering near record levels, as losses in commodity price-linked energy and mining sectors offset gains in healthcare shares.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (1431 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 7.57 points, or 0.04%, at 17,028.31.

