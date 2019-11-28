US Markets

TSX flat as trade concerns rise after U.S. law on Hong Kong

Contributor
Sagarika Jaisinghani Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index was trading flat on Thursday, as U.S.-China trade jitters resurfaced after U.S. President Donald Trump signed into law a bill supporting protesters in Hong Kong, drawing sharp rebuke from Beijing.

* At 10:51 a.m. ET (1551 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up just 2.22 points, or 0.01%, at 17,102.79.

* The country's current account deficit widened to C$9.86 billion ($7.42 billion) in the third quarter from a revised C$6.74 billion deficit in the second quarter, on a higher deficit on goods.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN dropped 0.2%, as U.S. crude CLc1 prices were down 0.3% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 lost 0.8%. O/R

* The industrials sector .GSPTTIN fell 0.2%.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.4% as gold futures GCc1 rose 0.1% to $1,454.7 an ounce. GOL/MET/L

* On the TSX, 120 issues were higher, while 101 issues declined for a 1.19-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 20.08 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Aurora Cannabis ACB.TO and Canopy Growth Co WEED.TO, which jumped 4% and 3.4%, respectively.

* Ballard Power BLDP.TO fell 2.2%, the most on the TSX, while the second biggest decliner was Meg Energy Corp MEG.TO, down 2%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Zenabis Glbl Inc ZENA.TO, Aurora Cannabis ACB.TO and Trevali Mining TV.TO.

* Thirteen stocks on the TSX posted new 52-week highs, while there were no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 91 new 52-week highs and four new lows, with total volume of 39.88 million shares.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru Editing by Marguerita Choy)

((Sagarika.Jaisinghani@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0613;))

