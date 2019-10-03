US Markets

TSX flat as miners, pot producers offset weak U.S. data

Sruthi Shankar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Canada's main stock index was flat on Thursday, as gains in cannabis producers and miners offset early weakness following poor readings on U.S. services sector activity.

* At 11:14 a.m. ET (1514 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 15.11 points, or 0.09%, at 16,326.08.

* The index had fallen about 0.5% earlier after the latest numbers from the United States, the world's largest economy, showed services sector growth slowed to its most anemic pace in three years last month.

* That added to a string of poor data from the euro zone on Thursday amid growing evidence that the world economy was taking a toll from the bruising U.S.-China trade war.

* Miners .GSPTTMT jumped, with shares in Torex Gold Resources TXG.TO, Yamana Gold Inc YRI.TO and Barrick Gold ABX.TO rising between 3% and 5%, as the safe-haven appeal of the metal got a boost in the wake of the data.

* Weed companies were among the top gainers, with shares in Aurora Cannabis ACB.TO jumping 4% after the company provided positive updates on global operations. Shares of Aphria Inc APHA.TO and Canpoy Growth WEED.TO gained about 2%.

* The top decliner in Canada's main index was manufacturing firm Linamar Corp LNR.TO, which slumped 12.4% after warning of the negative impact on its earnings from trade uncertainties and an autoworkers' strike at General Motors GM.N.

* A slide in oil price below $57 a barrel due to signs of excess supply and global growth worries drove the energy index .SPTTEN down 0.8%. O/R

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis, Toronto-Dominion Bank TD.TO and Bank of Nova Scotia BNS.TO.

* The TSX posted two new 52-week highs and nine new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues, there were nine new 52-week highs and 33 new lows, with total volume of 121.68 million shares.

* On the TSX, 124 issues were higher, while 103 issues declined for a 1.20-to-1 ratio favoring gainers, with 76.14 million shares traded.

