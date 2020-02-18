TSX flat as Apple's sales warning fuels coronavirus fallout worries

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index traded flat on Tuesday as Apple's revenue warning underlined the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on global supply and demand, but losses were capped by a recovery in the energy sector.

* Apple Inc's AAPL.O shares fell after the iPhone maker said it was unlikely to meet its March-quarter sales guidance because of slower iPhone production and weaker demand in China. MKTS/GLOB

* At 09:43 a.m. ET (14:43 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 5.88 points, or 0.03%, at 17,842.48.

* Adding to the gloom, data on Tuesday showed Canadian factory sales decreased for the fourth straight month in December on lower sales in motor vehicle assembly, as well as aerospace product and parts.

* After two days of losses, the energy sector .SPTTEN climbed 0.3% as Canadian Natural Resources CNQ.TO and Suncor Energy SU.TO rallied, even as U.S. crude CLc1 and Brent prices LCOc1 slid. O/R

* The financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 0.4%, while industrials sector .GSPTTIN fell 0.1%.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.2% as gold futures GCc1 rose 0.6% to $1,591.6 an ounce. GOL/MET/L

* On the TSX, 138 issues were higher, while 92 issues declined for a 1.50-to-1 ratio favoring gainers, with 31.49 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Ballard Power BLDP.TO, which jumped 4.7%, and Aurora Cannabis ACB.TO, which rose 2.9%.

* Air Canada AC.TO fell 4.8%, the most on the TSX, after it missed analysts' estimates for quarterly profit. The second biggest decliner was Interfor Corpora IFP.TO, down 3.5%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier BBDb.TO; Manulife Financial Corp MFC.TO and Aurora Cannabis ACB.TO.

* The TSX posted 21 new 52-week highs and one new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 85 new 52-week highs and 6 new lows, with total volume of 51.19 million shares.

