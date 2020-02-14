TSX flat ahead of long weekend

US Markets

Canada's main stock index was flat on Friday as worries over the economic impact of the deadly coronavirus outbreak kept investors at bay ahead of a long weekend.

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index was flat on Friday as worries over the economic impact of the deadly coronavirus outbreak kept investors at bayahead of a long weekend.

* Chinese authorities reported 5,090 new cases, indicating the outbreak showed no signs of easing, as businesses struggled to balance containment measures with a return from an extended post-holiday break.

* Canadian home sales fell 2.9% in January from the previous month as a slowdown in the Lower Mainland of British Columbia weighed, the Canadian Real Estate Association said on Friday.

* At 9:39 a.m. ET (1439 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down just 9.66 points, or 0.05%, at 17,811.51.

* Among the major sectors, industrials .GSPTTIN and materials .GSPTTMT, which include precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, fell the most. GOL/MET/L

* On the TSX, 120 issues were higher, while 96 issues declined for a 1.25-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 18.34 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was cannabis company Canopy Growth Co WEED.TO, which jumped 21.1% after posting a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss. Peer Aphria Inc APHA.TO also rose 8.6%.

* Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd AEM.TO fell 11.1%, the most on the TSX, after it cut its full-year 2020 production outlook. The second-biggest decliner was MTY Food Group Inc MTY.TO, down 10.1%, after it postponed its quarterly results following allegations made by a whistleblower employee.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Enbridge Inc ENB.TO, Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO and Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO.

* The TSX posted 23 new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues, there were 71 new 52-week highs and one new low, with total volume of 30.43 million shares.

* Canada markets will be closed on Monday for the Family Day holiday.

