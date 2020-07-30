TSX falls on weaker oil prices, downbeat earnings

July 30 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday, as energy stocks were weighed by lower oil prices and a slate of dismal earnings from those including Husky Energy Inc HSE.TO and TC Energy Corp TRP.TO.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN dropped 2.6% as U.S. crude CLc1 prices were down 2.4% a barrel and Brent crude LCOc1 lost 1.9%. O/R

* Shares of Husky Energy fell 4.5% after the company posted a quarterly loss compared with a year-ago profit, while TC Energy dropped 1.5% after posting a 6% fall in second-quarter comparable profit.

* At 9:44 a.m. ET (1344 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 190.58 points, or 1.17%, at 16,104.08.

* Whitecap Resources Inc WCP.TO fell 5.2%, the most on the TSX, after the oil producer posted a wider-than-expected loss.

* The second biggest decliner was methanol producer Methanex Corp MX.TO, down 4.6%.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1.2% as gold futures GCc1 fell 0.3% to $1,947.1 an ounce. GOL/

* On the TSX, 30 issues were higher, while 191 issues declined for a 6.37-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 18.27 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Tourmaline Oil Corp <TOU.TO>, which jumped 4.8% after the oil producer posted a surprise profit.

* Its gains were followed by pot producer Aphria Inc <APHA.TO>, which rose 4.3%, after brokerage CIBC hiked its price target on the stock.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Eastmain Resources Inc <ER.TO>, Kinross Gold Corp <K.TO> and Baytex Energy Corp <BTE.TO>.

* The TSX posted one new 52-week highs and no new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 17 new 52-week highs and two new lows, with total volume of 41.97 million shares.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

