TSX falls on virus-driven recession fears
March 19 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday, as investors were worried that action from central banks and governments may not be sufficient to stave off a deep coronavirus-driven global recession.
* At 9:49 a.m. ET (1349 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX Composite index .GSPTSE was down 262.37 points, or 2.24%, at 11,459.05.
* Failing to lift market sentiment was Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's statement on Wednesday that his government would provide C$27 billion ($18.6 billion) in direct support to families and businesses struggling because of the coronavirus outbreak, and stood ready to do more.
* Nine of the index's 11 major sectors were trading lower.
* The energy sector .SPTTEN gained 1.2% as U.S. crude CLc1 prices were up 8.6% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 added 2.5%. O/R
* Oil prices rose after a 3-day slump.
* Investors also shrugged off a private survey, which showed Canada added 7,200 jobs in February, the eighth consecutive month of job gains, led by hiring in the construction sector.
* The financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 2.4%, while the industrials sector .GSPTTIN fell 2.1%.
* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners, lost 4.2% as gold prices fell. GOL/MET/L
* On the TSX, 51 issues were higher, while 177 issues declined for a 3.47-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 43.79 million shares traded.
* The top percentage gainers on the TSX were shares of Real Matters Inc <REAL.TO>, which jumped 15.2%, followed by shares of Hexo Corp <HEXO.TO>, which rose 9.6%.
* OceanaGold Corp <OGC.TO>, which dropped the most on the TSX, was down 17.3%.
* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Husky Energy <HSE.TO> and Bombardier <BBDb.TO>.
* The TSX posted no new 52-week high and 40 new lows.
* Across all Canadian issues there were four new 52-week highs and 218 new lows, with total volume of 71.55 million shares.
