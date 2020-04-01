US Markets

TSX falls on signs of economic duress from coronavirus outbreak

Contributors
Shreyashi Sanyal Reuters
Ambar Warrick Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday after data showed manufacturing activity in March hit a nine-year low in some of the clearest evidence yet of the domestic economic damage from the spreading coronavirus pandemic.

April 1 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday after data showed manufacturing activity in March hit a nine-year low in some of the clearest evidence yet of the domestic economic damage from the spreading coronavirus pandemic.

* The IHS Markit Canada Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' index (PMI), fell to a seasonally adjusted 46.1 in March, the lowest in data going back to October 2010. A reading below 50 shows contraction in the sector.

* Adding to the alarm was a rising death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in Canada, which jumped by 35% to 89 in less than a day on Tuesday, and the major province of Quebec said it was running low on key medical equipment.

* At 9:54 a.m. ET (1354 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 285.38 points, or 2.13%, at 13,093.37.

* Ten of the index's 11 major sectors were trading lower, with only the material sector .GSPTTMT trading 0.4% higher.

* Mounting fears that the near-global lockdown to fight the coronavirus pandemic would spark a deep economic downturn prompted safe-haven buying of gold, shoring up the yellow metal's prices. GOL/

* The energy sector .SPTTEN fell 1% as oil prices dropped after a report showed a big rise in U.S. inventories and a widening rift within OPEC heightened oversupply concerns. O/R

* U.S. crude CLc1 prices were down 0.5% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 lost 4.3%.

* On the TSX, 41 issues were higher, while 188 issues declined for a 4.59-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 46.18 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Corus Entertainment <CJRb.TO>, which jumped 9.6%, after reporting better-than-expected profit during the second quarter.

* Blackberry Ltd <BB.TO> fell 14%, the most on the TSX, after reporting quarterly results.

* Canadian dollar-store operator Dollarama Inc DOL.TO said it had seen a surge in current-quarter sales as consumers stocked up on everyday essentials fearing lockdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic, but suspended its current fiscal-year forecast. Its shares fell 2%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were those of Suncor Energy <SU.TO>, Canadian Natural Resources <CNQ.TO> and Bank of Nova Scotia <BNS.TO>.

* The TSX posted no new 52-week high and two new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were one new 52-week high and eight new lows, with total volume of 72.37 million shares.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular