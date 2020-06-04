US Markets
SVM

TSX falls on oil weakness, dismal trade data

Contributor
Amal S Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday as the heavyweight energy sector dropped on lower oil prices, with bleak trade data for April further denting sentiment.

* The nation's exports and imports plunged in April as the coronavirus-fueled lockdowns forced factories and retail stores to shut businesses, Statistics Canada said.

* At 9:44 a.m. ET (13:44 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 41.53 points, or 0.27%, at 15,533.58.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN dropped 0.9% as U.S. crude CLc1 prices were down 1.5%, while Brent crude LCOc1 lost 1.0%. O/R

* The financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 1.0%. The industrials sector .GSPTTIN remain unchanged.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.6% as gold futures GCc1 rose 0.9% to $1,713.3 an ounce. GOL/

* On the TSX, 68 issues were higher, while 158 issues declined for a 2.32-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 34.09 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Silvercorp Metals Inc <SVM.TO>, which jumped 5.8%.

* Its gains were followed by Methanex Corp <MX.TO>, which rose 5.4% after the methanol producer and supplier secured additional financial flexibility under its credit facilities.

* Baytex Energy Corp <BTE.TO> fell 4.7%, the most on the TSX.

* The second-biggest decliner was outdoor apparel maker Canada Goose Holdings Inc <GOOS.TO>, down 3.8%, after surging on Wednesday as it announced plans to limit shipments to department stores and focus on its own outlets and website.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Canadian Natural Resources Ltd <CNQ.TO>, down 0.9%; Suncor Energy Inc <SU.TO>, down 0.9% and Imperial Oil Ltd <IMO.TO>, down 1.0%.

* The TSX posted no new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were five new 52-week highs and no new lows, with total volume of 51.07 million shares.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

