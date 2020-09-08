US Markets
TSX falls on lower oil prices, Wall Street sell-off

Credit: REUTERS/MARK BLINCH

Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday, hurt by a slide in oil prices on coronavirus-led demand worries and a tech-fueled slide on Wall Street.

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday, hurt by a slide in oil prices on coronavirus-led demand worries and a tech-fueled slide on Wall Street.

* At 10:08 a.m. ET (1408 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 179.94 points, or 1.11%, at 16,038.07.

* The Bank of Canada will remain in a holding pattern and likely follow the U.S. Federal Reserve's path of reviewing its current inflation-targeting framework to protect the economy from the fallout of the coronavirus, a Reuters poll showed on Friday.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN dropped 5.2% as U.S. crude CLc1 prices were down 7.6% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 lost 5.1%. O/R

* The financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 1.1%, while the industrials sector .GSPTTIN fell 0.6%.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1.6% as gold futures GCc1 fell 0.8% to $1,908.8 an ounce. GOL/MET/L

* On the TSX, 43 issues were higher, while 178 issues declined for a 4.14-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 49.21 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were real estate stocks Artis Real Estate Investment Trust AX_u.TO and Summit Industrial Income REIT SMU_u.TO, , which jumped 2.1% and 1.4%, respectively.

* MEG Energy Corp MEG.TO fell 9.9%, the most on the TSX, while the second biggest decliner was Vermilion Energy CCA.TO, down 8.2%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Suncor Energy SU.TO, StageZero Life Sciences Ltd SZLS.TO and BCE Inc BCE.TO.

* The TSX posted no new 52-week high and one new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 4 new 52-week highs and 6 new lows, with a total volume of 96.56 million shares.

