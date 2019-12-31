TSX falls on energy declines; set for best year in a decade

Dec 31 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday, with energy companies leading declines, as oil prices fell on the last day of 2019.

* At 9:41 a.m. ET (1441 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX Composite index .GSPTSE was down 32.22 points, or 0.19%, at 17,066.34.

* The main index is up 19% this year, on track to post its biggest percentage rise since 2009.

* Eight of the index's 11 major sectors were lower, led by the energy sector .SPTTEN which dropped 0.6%.

* U.S. crude CLc1 prices were down 1.6% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 lost 1.4%. O/R

* French aeronautics group Latecoere LAEP.PA has agreed to buy Bombardier's BBDb.TO electrical wiring interconnection system business based in the Mexican state of Querétaro for around $50 million, the companies said. Bombardier's shares rose 0.5%.

* On the TSX, 63 issues were higher, while 161 issues declined for a 2.56-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 10.36 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Hudsons Bay Comp <HBC.TO>, which jumped 10.2%, and Ballard Power <BLDP.TO>, which rose 2.1%.

* Chorus Aviation <CHR.TO> fell 1.6%, the most on the TSX, and the second biggest decliner was Baytex Energy Co <BTE.TO>, down 1.6%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis <ACB.TO>, B2gold Corp <BTO.TO> and Yamana Gold Inc <YRI.TO>.

* The TSX posted nine new 52-week highs and two new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 23 new 52-week highs and six new lows, with total volume of 20.24 million shares.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.