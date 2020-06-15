TSX falls at the open as energy stocks weigh

June 15 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell in early trade on Monday, with the energy sector falling the most, as broader risk appetite was rattled by fears of a resurgence in COVID-19 cases.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 261.76 points, or 1.72%, at 14,994.81.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((Ambar.Warrick@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6182-2837; Reuters Messaging: ambar.warrick.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @AmbarWarrick))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.