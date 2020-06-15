US Markets

TSX falls at the open as energy stocks weigh

Canada's main stock index fell in early trade on Monday, with the energy sector falling the most, as broader risk appetite was rattled by fears of a resurgence in COVID-19 cases.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 261.76 points, or 1.72%, at 14,994.81.

