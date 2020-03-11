TSX falls at open on U.S. stimulus uncertainty, oil weakness

March 11 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell in early trade on Wednesday, as investors were skeptical about U.S. President Donald Trump's stimulus plan to combat the economic impact of coronavirus, while oil stocks took a beating from weak crude prices.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 318.4 points, or 2.13%, at 14,639.69.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Ambar.Warrick@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6182-2837; Reuters Messaging: ambar.warrick.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @AmbarWarrick))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.