TSX falls at open on U.S. stimulus uncertainty, oil weakness

Ambar Warrick Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index fell in early trade on Wednesday, as investors were skeptical about U.S. President Donald Trump's stimulus plan to combat the economic impact of coronavirus, while oil stocks took a beating from weak crude prices.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 318.4 points, or 2.13%, at 14,639.69.

