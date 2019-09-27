US Markets

TSX falls at open as materials, energy sectors tumble

Shreyashi Sanyal Reuters
Canada's main stock index opened lower on Friday, hit by losses in miners after gold prices dropped more than 1% and as a drop in oil prices triggered a selloff in energy shares.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX Composite index .GSPTSE was down 33.71 points, or 0.2%, at 16,756.69.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN dropped 0.9%, while the materials sector .GSPTTMT, lost 1.7%. GOL/O/R

