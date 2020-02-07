TSX falls at open as lower oil prices weigh on energy stocks

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Friday, as energy stocks tumbled tracking a slide in oil prices, while a mounting death toll from the coronavirus epidemic weighed on sentiment. * At 9:31 a.m. ET (1431 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 54.64 points, or 0.31%, at 17,702.85. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel) ((Sagarika.Jaisinghani@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;)) Keywords: CANADA STOCKS/

