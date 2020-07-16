TSX falls at open as energy stocks weigh
July 16 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Thursday, dragged down by the energy sector tracking oil prices after OPEC and Russia agreed to ease supply curbs from August.
* At 9:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 88.18 points, or 0.55%, at 15,975.15.
