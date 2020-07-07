TSX falls at open as energy stocks weigh
July 7 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index retreated on Tuesday, weighed by energy shares, as investors worried about the pace of a post-pandemic economic rebound following a surge in U.S. coronavirus cases.
* At 9:31 a.m. ET (13:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 81.35 points, or 0.52%, at 15,588.32.
