TSX falls at open as energy stocks weigh

July 7 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index retreated on Tuesday, weighed by energy shares, as investors worried about the pace of a post-pandemic economic rebound following a surge in U.S. coronavirus cases.

* At 9:31 a.m. ET (13:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 81.35 points, or 0.52%, at 15,588.32.

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.