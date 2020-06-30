TSX falls at open as energy stocks weigh

June 30 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Tuesday, with the energy sector tracking oil prices lower on concerns about the relentless global spread of the novel coronavirus as well as simmering U.S.-China tensions.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 47.13 points, or 0.31%, at 15,342.59.

