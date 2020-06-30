US Markets

TSX falls at open as energy stocks weigh

Canada's main stock index opened lower on Tuesday, with the energy sector tracking oil prices lower on concerns about the relentless global spread of the novel coronavirus as well as simmering U.S.-China tensions.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 47.13 points, or 0.31%, at 15,342.59.

