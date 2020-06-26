TSX falls at open as energy stocks weigh

June 26 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Friday, dragged by the energy sector tracking oil prices as concerns about rising coronavirus cases in the United States and China dented hopes of recovery for fuel demand.

* At 9:31 a.m. ET (13:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 44.32 points, or 0.29%, at 15,401.82.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

