US Markets

TSX falls at open as energy stocks weigh

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index opened lower on Friday, dragged by the energy sector tracking oil prices as concerns about rising coronavirus cases in the United States and China dented hopes of recovery for fuel demand.

June 26 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Friday, dragged by the energy sector tracking oil prices as concerns about rising coronavirus cases in the United States and China dented hopes of recovery for fuel demand.

* At 9:31 a.m. ET (13:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 44.32 points, or 0.29%, at 15,401.82.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    Reopening Opportunities

    Market sentiment has rebounded after last week’s sell-off, but will the volatility continue? Dan explains why he still sees a good environment for trading, and shares bullish and bearish trade ideas for the reopening economy.

    Jun 18, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular