TSX falls at open as energy stocks weigh

June 24 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index retreated on Wednesday, led by energy shares, as worries about a second wave of coronavirus infections and record high oil inventories weighed on the prices of the commodity.

* At 9:32 a.m. ET (13:32 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 90.05 points, or 0.58%, at 15,474.7.

(Reporting by Amal S. in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur) ((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;)) Keywords: CANADA STOCKS/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.