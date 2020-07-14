US Markets

TSX falls at open as energy stocks drop

Shivani Kumaresan Reuters
Canada's main stock index opened lower on Tuesday, as energy shares fell on the back of lower oil prices on concerns that any further curbs to stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic could hit a recovery in fuel demand.

* At 19:0130 a.m. ET (13:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 17.42 points, or 0.11%, at 15,621.99.

