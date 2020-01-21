TSX falls as gold, energy stocks weigh

Canada's main stock index was set to end six sessions of gains on Tuesday, as energy and gold stocks fell against the backdrop of a global downturn in sentiment due to concerns over a virus outbreak in China.
