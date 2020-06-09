US Markets
HEXO

TSX falls as energy stocks slide due to lower oil prices

Contributor
Amal S Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday, dragged down by energy stocks as oil prices fell, while investors looked forward to the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day meeting for cues on economic policy.

June 9 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday, dragged down by energy stocks as oil prices fell, while investors looked forward to the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day meeting for cues on economic policy.

* At 9:43 a.m. ET (13:43 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 136.68 points, or 0.86%, at 15,838.23.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN dropped 2.3% as U.S. crude CLc1 prices were down 0.6% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 lost 1.1%, weighed down by a stronger dollar and oversupply concerns after it was announced that a trio of Gulf producers would end voluntary output cuts. O/R

* The financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 1.3%, while the industrials sector .GSPTTIN fell 1.0%.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.5% as gold futures GCc1 rose 1.0% to $1,714.5 an ounce. GOL/

* On the TSX, 45 issues were higher, while 183 issues declined for a 4.07-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 46.83 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was pot producer Hexo Corp <HEXO.TO>, which jumped 9.6%, followed by Bombardier Inc <BBDb.TO> that rose 8.6% after brokerage Scotiabank raised rating and PT on the business jet maker's stock.

* Oilfield services and equipment provider Shawcor Ltd <SCL.TO> fell 12.7%, the most on the TSX, followed by Air Canada <AC.TO> that lost 7.6%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc <BBDb.TO>, Hexo Corp <HEXO.TO> and Air Canada <AC.TO>.

* The TSX posted no new 52-week high or low.

* Across all Canadian issues, there were five new 52-week highs and no new low, with total volume of 81.27 million shares.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HEXO SCL AC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular