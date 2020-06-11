US Markets
HEXO

TSX falls as energy sector drops, U.S. Fed issues bleak forecast

Contributor
Amal S Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday as the energy sector dropped 4.5% with oil prices falling due to piling U.S. inventories, while a sobering economic outlook from the Federal Reserve dented risk appetite.

June 11 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday as the energy sector dropped 4.5% with oil prices falling due to piling U.S. inventories, while a sobering economic outlook from the Federal Reserve dented risk appetite.

The U.S. Fed on Wednesday projected the U.S. economy would shrink 6.5% in 2020 and the unemployment rate would still be 9.3% at the year's end.

* At 9:51 a.m. ET (13:51 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 339.55 points, or 2.16%, at 15,361.78.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN dropped 4.5% as U.S. crude CLc1 prices were down 7.6% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 lost 6.5%, dragged down by another record build-up in U.S. crude inventories. O/R

* The financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 2.9%, while the industrials sector .GSPTTIN fell 2.5%.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, stayed flat, even though gold futures GCc1 rose 0.6% to $1,723.4 an ounce. GOL/

* On the TSX, 22 issues were higher, while 206 issues declined for a 9.36-to-1 ratio in favor of the losers, with 62.49 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX was Hexo Corp <HEXO.TO>, jumping 11.1% after the pot producer's third-quarter revenue soared 70% to C$22.1 mln.

* Hexo was followed by Transcontinental Inc <TCLa.TO>, which rose 2.7%.

* Secure Energy Services Inc <SES.TO> fell 12.2%, the most on the TSX, followed by Shawcor Ltd <SCL.TO>, down 11.3%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Hexo Corp, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd <CNQ.TO>, down 3.1%, and Air Canada <AC.TO>, down 6.2%.

* The TSX posted no new 52-week high or low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were six new 52-week highs and four new lows, with total volume of 103.58 million shares.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HEXO SES SCL CNQ AC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular