TSX falls as energy sector drops, U.S. Fed issues bleak forecast

June 11 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday as the energy sector dropped 4.5% with oil prices falling due to piling U.S. inventories, while a sobering economic outlook from the Federal Reserve dented risk appetite.

The U.S. Fed on Wednesday projected the U.S. economy would shrink 6.5% in 2020 and the unemployment rate would still be 9.3% at the year's end.

* At 9:51 a.m. ET (13:51 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 339.55 points, or 2.16%, at 15,361.78.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN dropped 4.5% as U.S. crude CLc1 prices were down 7.6% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 lost 6.5%, dragged down by another record build-up in U.S. crude inventories. O/R

* The financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 2.9%, while the industrials sector .GSPTTIN fell 2.5%.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, stayed flat, even though gold futures GCc1 rose 0.6% to $1,723.4 an ounce. GOL/

* On the TSX, 22 issues were higher, while 206 issues declined for a 9.36-to-1 ratio in favor of the losers, with 62.49 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX was Hexo Corp <HEXO.TO>, jumping 11.1% after the pot producer's third-quarter revenue soared 70% to C$22.1 mln.

* Hexo was followed by Transcontinental Inc <TCLa.TO>, which rose 2.7%.

* Secure Energy Services Inc <SES.TO> fell 12.2%, the most on the TSX, followed by Shawcor Ltd <SCL.TO>, down 11.3%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Hexo Corp, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd <CNQ.TO>, down 3.1%, and Air Canada <AC.TO>, down 6.2%.

* The TSX posted no new 52-week high or low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were six new 52-week highs and four new lows, with total volume of 103.58 million shares.

