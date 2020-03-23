TSX falls as coronavirus forces more countries to lock down
March 23 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Monday due to heightened fears of a global recession as the fast-spreading coronavirus forced lockdowns across several countries.
* At 9:50 a.m. ET (1350 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX Composite index .GSPTSE was down 202.24 points, or 1.71%, at 11,649.57.
* The Canadian death toll from the virus outbreak jumped by more than 50% on Sunday, and impatient officials threatened to punish people refusing to take precautions to fight the spread of the highly contagious illness.
* Seven of the index's 11 major sectors fell.
* The energy sector .SPTTEN dropped 2.6% as U.S. crude CLc1 prices were down 1.3% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 lost 4%. O/R
* The financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 2.8%. The industrials sector .GSPTTIN fell 0.7%.
* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.1% as gold prices rose 2.6%. GOL/MET/L
* The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart as the U.S. Federal Reserve announced additional measures. CAD/
* On the TSX, 41 issues were higher, while 189 issues declined for a 4.61-to-1 ratio in favor of downside, with 53.98 million shares traded.
* The top percentage gainer on the TSX were shares of Silvercorp Metals <SVM.TO>, which jumped 26%, followed by shares of Semafo Inc <SMF.TO>, which rose 23.1%.
* BRP Inc <DOO.TO> fell 20.7%, the most on the TSX, followed by shares of Alaris Royalty <AD.TO>, down 20.2%.
* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Canadian Natural Resources <CNQ.TO> and Aurora Cannabis <ACB.TO>.
* The TSX posted no new 52-week high and 36 new lows.
* Across all Canadian issues there were six new 52-week highs and 232 new lows, with total volume of 88.43 million shares.
(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)
